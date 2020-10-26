PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.37.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

