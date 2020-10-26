PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Group worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after buying an additional 925,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,354,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12,814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,439 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares during the period.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. 214,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,388. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura White sold 1,645 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $69,155.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,638 shares of company stock worth $3,524,252 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

