Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59), RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

PFG stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 1,296,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,746. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

