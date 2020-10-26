Privatix Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Privatix has a market cap of $50,991.95 and approximately $7,241.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.81 or 0.04373769 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00275763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00029904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Privatix is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

