Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PRN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.95. 73,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.