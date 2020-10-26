Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

