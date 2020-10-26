Proton Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and $964,604.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,812,732,187 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

