QLC Chain (QLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,473.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $62,473.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00088719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00236186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.01321799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00130143 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.