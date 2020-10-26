QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $531-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.92 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

QTS traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $65.16. 434,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.70 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

