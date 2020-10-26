Quark 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,638.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Quark has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $1,638.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,962,378 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

