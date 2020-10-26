QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 15,136 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,921,065.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54.

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74.

QNST traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 214,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,893. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.74 million, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,480 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

