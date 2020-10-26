Quotient (QTNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Quotient has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.71 on Monday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

