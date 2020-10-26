Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $494,073.63 and $212,860.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Qwertycoin's total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

