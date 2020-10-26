Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Pactiv Evergreen is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PTVE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 9,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,261. Pactiv Evergreen Inc has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

In other news, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Insiders have bought a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last ninety days.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

