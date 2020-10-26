Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0009

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $26.85 million and approximately $46,781.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,079.49 or 0.99846707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004030 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

