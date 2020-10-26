Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $579.81 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $299.22 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.