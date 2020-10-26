Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS: ANPDF) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/14/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

ANPDF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.11. ANTA Sports Products Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

