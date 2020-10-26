Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,898 shares during the period. Resolute Forest Products comprises approximately 1.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 5.13% of Resolute Forest Products worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RFP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. 6,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.