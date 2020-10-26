Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.