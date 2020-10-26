Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.70 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,056,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,010,000 after buying an additional 66,587 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

