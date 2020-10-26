Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Flowers Foods worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.48. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

