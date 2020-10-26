Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Post worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,422,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 9.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Post by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Post by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,012,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

NYSE POST opened at $92.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

