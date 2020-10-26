Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.09 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 106.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,812,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,391,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,713,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

