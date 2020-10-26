Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,143 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $3,291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $12,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.