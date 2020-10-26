Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,546 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

