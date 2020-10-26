Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,630 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Insperity worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Insperity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at $498,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,283 shares of company stock worth $6,107,871. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $76.79 on Monday. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

