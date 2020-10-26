Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,834 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after buying an additional 2,264,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 316,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $170.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.