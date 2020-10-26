Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,503.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 140,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 131,473 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

MXIM opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

