Reviewing Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Gildan Activewear (OTCMKTS:GIL)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Gildan Activewear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $2.82 billion 1.54 $259.81 million $1.66 13.19

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear -10.14% 0.37% 0.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Worldwide and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 0 5 5 0 2.50

Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Simon Worldwide on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Worldwide Company Profile

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan, Gildan Platinum, and American Apparel brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names, as well as other products, such as denim, jackets, sweaters, bodysuits, skirts, dresses, and accessories. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

