ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Down 8.5%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. 582,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 801,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

