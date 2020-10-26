Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.00

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

In other news, major shareholder Handok, Inc. purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,500.

Rezolute Company Profile (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; and RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

