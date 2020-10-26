RHS Financial LLC Sells 486 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.