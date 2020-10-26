Rikoon Group LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,970,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

