Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.95. 48,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.