Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) versus i-CABLE Communications (NYSE:ICABY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rogers Communications and i-CABLE Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67 i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers Communications currently has a consensus target price of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Given Rogers Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers Communications is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Rogers Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communications and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications 11.89% 18.57% 4.80% i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Rogers Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rogers Communications and i-CABLE Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications $11.36 billion 1.91 $1.54 billion $3.13 13.71 i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.24 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

Rogers Communications has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Summary

Rogers Communications beats i-CABLE Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses. It provides its services to approximately 10.8 million subscribers. The Cable segment provides high-speed Internet, television, voice communication, and smart home monitoring services to consumers, businesses, governments, and wholesale resellers; and operates a transcontinental fiber-optic network that extends approximately 70,000 route kilometers, which provides voice and data communications and advanced services, including data centers and cloud computing to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. Its service territory covers approximately 4.4 million homes. The Media segment owns the Toronto Blue Jays league baseball team and the Rogers Centre event venue; and offers television and radio broadcasting, multi-platform shopping experience, digital media, and publishing services. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

