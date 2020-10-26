Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

RHP opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

