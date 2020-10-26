Safe Price Up 55.2% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Safe has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002710 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $65,475.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

