Safex Token (SFT) Hits Market Cap of $6.27 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $546.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

