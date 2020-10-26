Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 8,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 44,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.96. 8,489,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,444,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

