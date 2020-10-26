Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 86,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.55. 26,276,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,928,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

