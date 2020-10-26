Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 56,946 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $569,000. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 49,804,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,231,895. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

