Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,500,000. Aperimus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,749,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,608,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded down $7.75 on Monday, reaching $359.74. The stock had a trading volume of 710,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,286. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.47.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.