Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 960,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

VOO stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,819. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

