Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 118,720 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,720 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 1.80% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 242,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,474. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

