Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 5,622 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 1.47% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,158. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.