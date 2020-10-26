Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 6,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after buying an additional 167,872 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

