Savior LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savior LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.3% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. 67,509,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,180,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

