Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Cap of $887,702.71

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $887,702.71 and $41,368.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00089411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00035607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01320978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00131072 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

