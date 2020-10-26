Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (NASDAQ:FBHS) Critical Review

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Select Interior Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 7.61% 21.65% 8.23% Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fortune Brands Home & Security and Select Interior Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 7 9 0 2.47 Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus target price of $74.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than Select Interior Concepts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Select Interior Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.76 billion 2.05 $431.90 million $3.60 23.74 Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.30 $6.98 million $0.27 26.41

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than Select Interior Concepts. Fortune Brands Home & Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Interior Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats Select Interior Concepts on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors & Security segment offers fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand name; composite decking and railing under the Fiberon brand name; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand name. This segment also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock and American Lock brand names; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand name. It serves home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, specialty dealers, and remodeling and renovation markets, as well as locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. This segment sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.