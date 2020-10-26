Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Sempra Energy worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

